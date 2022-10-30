Glassman Wealth Services Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 87,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 84,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 9,803,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,454. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

