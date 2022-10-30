Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.65. 1,796,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,411. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average of $156.84.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

