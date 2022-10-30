GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 804,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Truist Financial cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GMS to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

GMS Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 184,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,413. GMS has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.