GMX (GMX) Price Reaches $41.75 on Major Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $41.75 or 0.00202744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $333.63 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

