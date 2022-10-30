GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.13. 862,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,086. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 132,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.