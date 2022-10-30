Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.70–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0-0 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:GOL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 1,859,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.05. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

