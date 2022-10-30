Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.70–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0-0 EPS.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 4.1 %
NYSE:GOL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 1,859,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.05. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
