Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.05 million.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $651.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
