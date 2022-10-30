Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.05 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

GOL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $651.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

