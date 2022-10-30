Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 86,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Golden Sun Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSUN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. 594,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,345. Golden Sun Education Group has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02.

Get Golden Sun Education Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.