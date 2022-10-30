Goldfinch (GFI) One Day Volume Tops $510,410.00

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $17.36 million and approximately $510,410.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,364,356 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

