Got Guaranteed Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $230.44 million and approximately $110,847.00 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Got Guaranteed alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,478.85 or 0.31500088 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Got Guaranteed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Got Guaranteed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.