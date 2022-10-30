Grupo Nutresa S. A. Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:GCHOY)

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at 11.00 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 12 month low of 7.50 and a 12 month high of 13.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.60.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.