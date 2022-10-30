Guggenheim Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $249.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim to $249.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.94.
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $208.16 on Thursday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average is $212.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
