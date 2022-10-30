Guggenheim Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $249.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim to $249.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.94.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $208.16 on Thursday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average is $212.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 580,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,107,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

