Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cheuvreux

Stock analysts at Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 275 ($3.32) price target on the stock.

HLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

HLN opened at $6.25 on Friday. Haleon has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

