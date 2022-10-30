Head to Head Review: eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of eMagin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of eMagin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares eMagin and NXP Semiconductors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin $26.05 million 2.73 -$5.21 million ($0.10) -9.27 NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 3.60 $1.87 billion $9.16 16.56

Analyst Ratings

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than eMagin. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for eMagin and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A NXP Semiconductors 1 7 6 1 2.47

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $192.44, indicating a potential upside of 26.89%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than eMagin.

Profitability

This table compares eMagin and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin -5.14% -15.31% -5.08% NXP Semiconductors 19.83% 49.45% 16.18%

Risk & Volatility

eMagin has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats eMagin on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eMagin

(Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

