Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $46.89 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00090765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007153 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06155764 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $48,904,850.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

