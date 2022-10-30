Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.03. 238,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 166.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 231.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.