Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in October

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.
Helium One Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLOGF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,460. Helium One Global has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.10.
Helium One Global Company Profile
