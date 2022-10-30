Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in October

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.

Helium One Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLOGF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,460. Helium One Global has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.10.

Helium One Global Company Profile

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

