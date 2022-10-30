Helium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.85 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Helium has a total market cap of $511.40 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for $3.95 or 0.00019298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003011 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011924 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000418 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,487,894 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
