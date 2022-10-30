Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 204.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $549,574,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $277,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.95.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

