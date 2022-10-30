Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00017640 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $133.23 million and approximately $550,220.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,672.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004286 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00044918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.65935236 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $543,489.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.