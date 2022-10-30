HI (HI) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. HI has a total market cap of $127.31 million and $742,856.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,609.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004277 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00044730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0436023 USD and is up 7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $695,127.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

