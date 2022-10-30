Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $248.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.95. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $242.99 and a 52 week high of $432.19.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

HIFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

