Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 372,900 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

HOV stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 36,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,886. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. The business had revenue of $767.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.