Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $36.17 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More

