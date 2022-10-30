HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Lowered to GBX 585 at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 585 ($7.07) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.07) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $601.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 44.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in HSBC by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

