HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.50

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 13.20 ($0.16). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 59,823 shares.

HSS Hire Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.17 million and a PE ratio of 1,350.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.38.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 0.17 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

