HST Ventures LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HST Ventures LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 13.2% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.52.

Mastercard Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE MA opened at $329.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

