Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:HTAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:HTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 54,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $2,416,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of HTAQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 6,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,973. Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy, critical infrastructure, real asset services, and technology end markets.

