Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 740,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IDRA remained flat at $0.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,735. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Idera Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

