Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.5 %
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $214.05 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day moving average of $197.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
