Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Up 11.1% in October

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMX opened at $1.08 on Friday. Immix Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMX. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

