InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.82 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.60.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $35.27. 1,705,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,937. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.23. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of InMode by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

