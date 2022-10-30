Insider Buying: RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Buys £196,950 in Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £196,950 ($237,977.28).

RWS Price Performance

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 314.20 ($3.80) on Friday. RWS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.08) and a one year high of GBX 664.50 ($8.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 319.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 356.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,244.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get RWS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on RWS from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 616.25 ($7.45).

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.