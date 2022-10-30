Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,300 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.49. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Insider Activity

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $64,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $64,359.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $80,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,657.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,102 shares of company stock valued at $390,961. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intapp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.