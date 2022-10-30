Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$344.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.97 million. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.57-$3.97 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Integer Trading Up 2.0 %
ITGR stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 207,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $94.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Integer
In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $3,846,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Integer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,050,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Integer by 15.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
