Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$344.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.97 million. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.57-$3.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Trading Up 2.0 %

ITGR stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 207,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $94.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $3,846,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Integer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,050,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Integer by 15.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.