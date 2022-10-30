Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.57-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Integer also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.57-3.97 EPS.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 207,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 56.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

