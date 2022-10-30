International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

International Land Alliance Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of ILAL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 43,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.02.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Land Alliance will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

