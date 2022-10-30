Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lowered by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.18. 3,407,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

