Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Boosted by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.