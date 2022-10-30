Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 43,090 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,684 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.30.

First Solar Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.67. 5,669,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,805. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $145.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $650,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $650,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $974,428. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

