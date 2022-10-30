iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Raised by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. 46,296,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,382,948. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $52.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

