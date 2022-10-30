iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,524 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 20.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $124,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,476 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,628,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after buying an additional 666,578 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,549. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

