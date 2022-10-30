iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $61.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.