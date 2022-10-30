Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 790,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 453,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,146,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,932,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,679,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 216,910 shares in the last quarter.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Price Performance

Jaws Mustang Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,091. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

