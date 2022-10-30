Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $222.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.19. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Medpace by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Medpace by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,080,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,019,039.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

