Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.89). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

