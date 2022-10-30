KeyCorp Trims PROG (NYSE:PRG) Target Price to $33.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $873.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. PROG has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.05 million. PROG had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PROG by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PROG by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PROG by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

