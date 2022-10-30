Kin Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Kin has a market cap of $22.90 million and approximately $27,412.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002980 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011798 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,489.28 or 0.31404081 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000476 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,982,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.