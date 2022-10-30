Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $142.99

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$142.99 and traded as high as C$150.28. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$149.39, with a volume of 37,478 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$143.35.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$103.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.70, for a total value of C$688,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,613 shares in the company, valued at C$222,107.84. In other news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.70, for a total transaction of C$688,493.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,613 shares in the company, valued at C$222,107.84. Also, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total value of C$290,484.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,965 shares of company stock worth $11,898,265.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

