Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 74.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Aflac by 82.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 99.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.